Verizon: We Thought A New iPhone Was Coming In June, Too

A blurry picture of what might be the next iPhone.

Photo: MacRumors

Earlier this spring, there were numerous rumours that the next iPhone would come out in June. Eventually they were shot down, and now it’s pretty clear the iPhone 5 will be out in September.But it wasn’t only the public who was fooled.



At a conference this morning, Verizon CFO Fran Shammo said the company expected the iPhone 5 to come out in June as well:

Obviously disappointed that the iPhone 5 didn’t come out in June. We continue to work that and when that comes we’ll be prepared for it. But obviously that will slow our smartphone penetration down…we thought we would end the year around 50%, that will probably delay that for a quarter to the first quarter of next year to hit that target.

Shammo also discussed other issues like the rising cost of subsidies. An audio recording of the speech is here.

See also: Here’s Every iPhone 5 rumour We Know So Far.

