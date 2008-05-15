Verizon (VZ) Snubs Google (GOOG) For Rival Mobile Linux Group

Verizon Wireless is interested in open mobile phone platforms running Linux — just not Google’s (GOOG), for now, at least.



Today, the No. 2 wireless carrier said it would join the LiMo (Linux mobile) Foundation as a “core member” and would fill the final seat on the group’s board.

The idea: Build a standardized, Linux-based mobile platform, which members could customise to best meet their needs. To some extent, LiMo is a rival to Google’s Open Handset Alliance and its Android mobile operating system. (Though the groups share members like Motorola (MOT), Samsung, NTT DoCoMo, etc.)

Does this mean that Verizon won’t ever sell phones based on Google’s Android? We doubt it. Google and Verizon have their differences, but Verizon’s not a non-profit. If Android is a big hit with consumers, you can bet it will find its way to Verizon’s shelves. (Especially as long as the Apple (AAPL) iPhone is exclusively tied to rival AT&T (T)).

