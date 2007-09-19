Verizon (VZ) fibre Comes To Chelsea

We had heard that Verizon (VZ) is rolling out its new fibre-optic network in parts of Manhattan. Now NYCwireless president Dana Spiegel has photos, courtesy of a colleague whose building at 23rd St. and 7th Ave. is getting a full fibre treatment. Verizon also recently announced that it’s lighting up parts of Brooklyn for the first time.



The good news: fibre-optic Internet access is much faster than DSL and faster than many cable Internet offerings. That should help Verizon stay relevant as cable companies like Time Warner Cable (TWC) and Cablevision (CVC) chase after its customers with triple-play bundles of cable TV, high-speed Internet access, and digital phone service. The bad news: Verizon’s new digital TV service won’t be available in New York City for months — or longer — while the telco applies for a cable franchise licence.

See Also: analysing Telco TV: Verizon, AT&T 1mm TV Subs By Year End

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.