SIDE-BY-SIDE VIDEO: Verizon iPhone Loads A Web Site Faster Than AT&T

So is the new Verizon iPhone faster than the AT&T iPhone? Judging by this video we shot at today’s Verizon event, it looks like it. At least a little.



You’re watching two iPhones — AT&T on the left and Verizon on the right — loading NYTimes.com. Both phones had their cache and history cleared immediately before this video was recorded. The site appears first on the Verizon phone, and finishes loading first — but not by that much.

To be clear: This is NOT a scientific test. This is one test in one building in New York City, where AT&T service is notoriously bad and Verizon’s is perceived as better. Verizon may have had 3G signal repeaters or boosters in the room. (We don’t know.)

This doesn’t necessarily represent how the two phones will work where you live — AT&T’s network is technically capable of faster speeds than Verizon’s. And who knows how Verizon’s network will react once it’s saturated with millions of iPhones. But the video speaks for itself as one example.

