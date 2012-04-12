Verizon Will Nail You With A $30 Upgrade Fee Starting April 22

Verizon customers looking to upgrade hardware will be wise to do so before April 22 — after that, the company will hit you with a $30 fee.



As GigaOm puts it, “Essentially, consumers are paying to for the privilege to get a new phone with two-year commitment.”

The press release provides essentially no explanation behind the policy change other than that it will help the company “continue to provide customers with the level of service and support they have come to expect.”

Here’s the brief release:

On April 22, Verizon Wireless is implementing a $30 upgrade fee for existing customers purchasing new mobile equipment at a discounted price with a two-year contract. This fee will help us continue to provide customers with the level of service and support they have come to expect which includes Wireless Workshops, online educational tools, and consultations with experts who provide advice and guidance on devices that are more sophisticated than ever.

