Verizon Updates BlackBerry Storm Software To Fix Bugs (RIMM)

RIM’s (RIMM) would-be iPhone killer is getting better: Verizon (VZ) has pushed out an Internet and over-the-air software update that supposedly fixes many of its quirks.



Smart idea for RIM and Verizon to squash as many bugs as they can as soon as possible — they’re going to need the Storm as they go up against Apple (AAPL) this Christmas. (Note the phone is still backordered online. Storms will ship “before 12/15.”)

Here’s what the software update fixes, according to Crackberry.com:

The following issues have been addressed:

Device may reset intermittently while sitting idle or when using multimedia applications

User may experience one-way audio (incoming audio is muted) when using voice activated dialling

When listening to music on low volume while wearing wired headphones, the volume of the music will increase to the highest level when the user receives an incoming call

Improvements in display performance in terms of switching between landscape and portrait modes and keys displaying correctly

Improvements in performance for multimedia capabilities such as video, music and MMS

Improvements in bluetooth audio performance in certain scenarios

