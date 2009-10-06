Verizon Tweaks AT&T With "There's A Map For That" Commercial

Did you catch that?
If you’re watching tonight’s matchup between The Minnesota Vikings and the Packers, and you weren’t in the kitchen to grab a beer, you saw Verizon’s response to AT&T and the iPhone. With the iPhone, the line is always “There’s an app for that.”
For Verizon: “There’s a map for that.” And by map, they mean their more extensive 3G wireless coverage.
Kinda cute, but it also comes off as a little petty, and judging by insta-responses on Twitter, it seems most viewers feel the same way.
