Verizon Tweaks AT&T With "There's A Map For That" Commercial

If you’re watching tonight’s matchup between The Minnesota Vikings and the Packers, and you weren’t in the kitchen to grab a beer, you saw Verizon’s response to AT&T and the iPhone. With the iPhone, the line is always “There’s an app for that.”

For Verizon: “There’s a map for that.” And by map, they mean their more extensive 3G wireless coverage.

Kinda cute, but it also comes off as a little petty, and judging by insta-responses on Twitter, it seems most viewers feel the same way.

