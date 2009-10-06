Verizon Tweaks AT&T With "There's A Map For That" Commercial

Joe Weisenthal
verizon guy tbi

Did you catch that?

If you’re watching tonight’s matchup between The Minnesota Vikings and the Packers, and you weren’t in the kitchen to grab a beer, you saw Verizon’s response to AT&T and the iPhone. With the iPhone, the line is always “There’s an app for that.”

For Verizon: “There’s a map for that.” And by map, they mean their more extensive 3G wireless coverage.

Kinda cute, but it also comes off as a little petty, and judging by insta-responses on Twitter, it seems most viewers feel the same way.

