Verizon To Start Selling iPads Starting October 28

Verizon Wireless will begin selling Apple‘s iPad in stores this October 28, the companies just announced.



Verizon will only carry the Wi-Fi version of the iPad – packaged with the Verizon MiFi 2200 Intelligent Mobile Hotspot.

Verizon will sell the iPad in three bundles:

$629.99 for iPad Wi-Fi 16GB + MiFi

$729.99 for iPad Wi-Fi 32GB + MiFi

$829.99 for iPad Wi-Fi 64GB + MiFi.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Verizon Wireless to get iPad into the hands of even more customers this holiday season,” Tim Cook, Apple’s COO, said in a canned statement.

“iPad allows users to connect with their apps and content in a more intimate, intuitive and fun way than ever before, and together with Verizon Wireless we’re offering an easy way to stay connected wherever you go.”

This news lends credence to reports that Apple’s iPhone will FINALLY come to the Verizon network sometime in early 2011.

