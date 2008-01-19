Verizon To SAI: Drop Dead (VZ)

That sound you hear coursing through the Internet? That’s the SAI staff, screaming in frustration while we wait for Verizon (VZ) to upgrade our Internet connection.

The backstory: We moved into new office space at the beginning of this month. Since then we’ve been working with patchwork Internet access. We understand that startup life can be rough — we spent a good portion of last fall working out of a loading dock — but Verizon assured that we’d have grown-up Internet by now.

But no. Why not? We don’t know – something to with a “facilities issue” at a location many blocks away from us*. Or maybe it’s just a clerical error with a service order number. (We’ve heard both excuses from Verizon). In any event, we’re told that through no fault of our own, we’re another two to three weeks away from getting our DS3 line installed, and that there’s nothing we can do about it.

Except complain. Ivan Seidenberg, are you listening? Why can’t you deliver your promised services on time? You’re in a fight for your life with the cable industry, and you’re making us HATE you. We run a publication read by hundreds of thousands of your potential customers, so stop acting like a state-run monopoly already! Those days are history.

*Specifically, we were told there was a problem “on onside of the circuit located on 111 8th Avenue” — the giant telecom hub in Chelsea that also happens to be the location of Google’s NY outpost. Coincidence?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.