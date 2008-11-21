Verizon To Obama: Sorry For Looking At Your mobile phone Account (VZ)

We imagine this sort of stuff happens pretty often: Service employees looking at famous peoples’ account usage, bills, etc. But probably not a good idea to get busted sifting through the president elect’s personal mobile phone records without authorization, like some Verizon Wireless employees just did.



So it’s the right move for Verizon Wireless CEO Lowell McAdam to apologise on behalf of his company — and industry — which is already going to need plenty of Obama’s help on regulatory decisions:

“This week we learned that a number of Verizon Wireless employees have, without authorization, accessed and viewed President-Elect Barack Obama’s personal cell phone account. The account has been inactive for several months.”

“All employees who have accessed the account – whether authorised or not – have been put on immediate leave, with pay. As the circumstances of each individual employee’s access to the account are determined, the company will take appropriate actions. Employees with legitimate business needs for access will be returned to their positions, while employees who have accessed the account improperly and without legitimate business justification will face appropriate disciplinary action.”

Note that this is not Obama’s infamous BlackBerry, but some sort of crappy flip phone. So they weren’t snooping at his email.

