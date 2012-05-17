Verizon Is Going To Kill Your Unlimited Data Plan

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Verizon’s CFO Fran Shammo said today that the carrier will eliminate unlimited data plans when customers make the switch to a 4G phone.Shammo made the comment at a JPMorgan conference, according to Fierce Wireless.



Verizon did not respond to a request for comment.

Although Verizon doesn’t offer unlimited data plans for new customers and phone lines, users who had an unlimited plan have the same benefits “grandfathered” into their contract.

But almost all of those unlimited data customers are using 3G devices. When and if they make the move to a 4G phone, Verizon will force them to sign up for a shared family data plan or a tiered individual data plans.

Unlimited users are paying $30 for their data. But that’ll only get them 2 GB of data when they switch to a 4G phone.

