Verizon will disable the Galaxy Note 7 with a software update on December 19

Verizon has reversed a decision not to disable Galaxy Note 7 phones still in use via a software update.

The wireless carrier updated its support page for the Galaxy Note 7 on Thursday, saying it would start pushing out the software update on December 19. Once installed, Galaxy Note 7 owners won’t be able to charge the phone’s battery, rendering it pretty much useless.

This is the same software update Samsung announced it’d push a few days ago. However, Verizon was the only wireless carrier to say it would ignore Samsung’s wishes and allow customers to continue using the Galaxy Note 7.

Now the carrier is reversing its decision.

Samsung says 93% of Galaxy Note 7 owners have returned or exchanged their devices. The software update will disable the remaining Note 7s still in use.

If you have a Galaxy Note 7 (regardless of carrier) you can still return or exchange it before the software update hits your phone. That software update will begin rolling out on some carriers starting Thursday.

