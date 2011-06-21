Verizon Killing All-You-Can-Eat Data Plans In July

See what I did there?

Photo: Associated Press

On July 7th, the nation’s largest carrier Verizon Wireless is going to convert its current mobile data plan offering to tiered data plans, reports DroidLife.The new data plans will be priced based on how much data you use on your smartphone or tablet.



Fortunately for most people, the new plans aren’t going to make much of a difference.

Verizon’s current $30.00/month unlimited data plan is being converted into a $30.00/month 2GB data plan, but the great majority of people use less than 2GB per month anyway.

New Verizon subscribers who will use more than 2 GB per month are going to have to pay more, which is inevitable. This has been a long time coming–AT&T converted to a tiered model last summer.

Other options include: $50.00/month will buy you 5GB, while $80.00/month will buy you 10GB.

If you want to use your smartphone for tethering to a laptop or tablet, it will cost you an additional $20.00/month.

Here are the options from AT&T for a point of reference:

$15.00 – 200MB/month

$25.00 – 2GB/month

$45.00 – 4GB/month, includes tethering capability

If you’re a current unlimited plan subscriber on Verizon, you’ll get to keep your plan (at least for the time being). If you’re thinking about switching to Verizon, now might be a good time considering you’ll nab an unlimited plan and get grandfathered in come July 7.

It really doesn’t make a whole lot of difference, though, if you’re not a huge mobile data user.

