No Matter How They Put It, Verizon Is Slowing Down Internet Speeds For Data-Hungry Users

Verizon is about to begin “optimising” it’s data network, according to this press release.



But “optimise” is just a very Orwellian way to say “slow down” and “restrict.”

From the release:

To optimise our network, we manage data connection speeds for a small subset of customers – the top 5% of data users with 3G devices on unlimited data plans – and only in places and at times of 3G network congestion. This ensures that all customers have the best data experience possible.

Translation: if you have an unlimited data plan and take advantage of it, sucking up loads of mobile data and falling into that top 5% each month, you may begin to notice that your Internet speeds aren’t as fast as they used to be. The remaining 95% of users are totally unaffected.

