Verizon has unveiled THOR, a custom Ford F650 that can deploy a satellite dish, 5G mast, and drones to respond to natural disasters and emergencies

Losing communication during a crisis can be detrimental to rescue and recovery efforts, so some phone companies have created innovative technologies to combat communication barriers during disasters. Search and rescue team member hendra yuwana/Shutterstock

In 2017, AT&T deployed its Flying Cell-On-Wheels, dubbed Flying COWs, which are hovering drones that provide widespread LTE coverage after natural disasters, like hurricanes Maria, Matthew, and Ida. Flying COW AT&T Take a look at AT&T’s ‘Flying COWs’ – drones that returned cell service to Hurricane Ida-hit Louisiana

This year, AT&T’s competitor Verizon unveiled its newest disaster relief prototype called the Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response vehicle, known simply as THOR. THOR vehicle prototype Verizon Source: Verizon

THOR was built to enhance the Verizon Frontline program, which is a unified platform aimed at providing advanced network and communication technology to first responders and other public safety professionals during natural disasters. THOR vehicle prototype Verizon Source: Verizon

Frontline includes thousands of Verizon Response Team members that deploy emergency relief devices that bring wireless network to remote areas, ensuring first responders have mission-critical communication capabilities wherever they are. Verizon first responders Fiora Watts/Shutterstock Source: Verizon

Considered the “Swiss Army Knife of Verizon Frontline services,” THOR combines Frontline technologies, like drones, 5G Ultra-Wideband (UWB), mobile edge computing (MEC), and radios, into one central command center. THOR vehicle prototype Verizon Source: Verizon

The center is situated inside a modified Ford F650 chassis, which is a medium-duty work truck that has won awards for its durability, quality, maintenance costs, and life cycle costs. THOR vehicle prototype Verizon Source: Ford

The truck’s MEC technology is one of its most important capabilities. Military personnel with THOR DVIDS/Sgt. Jorge Rosales

Data is processed and stored onboard THOR, instead of at a distant data center. THOR onboard systems Verizon Source: Verizon spokesperson

Because this data doesn’t have to be relayed to a data center and back, users experience ultra-low latency, meaning it takes less time for a device to send and receive information, like opening an application or streaming video. THOR vehicle prototype Verizon Source: Verizon spokesperson

THOR’s MEC capabilities ensure public safety agencies, military personnel, and first responders get a fast, reliable 5G network during power outages and in remote areas where there is no coverage, like after a damaging tornado or when fighting a rapidly moving forest fire. THOR vehicle prototype DVIDS/Sgt. Jorge Rosales Source: Verizon

THOR has two masts that can be lowered and raised. The tallest is equipped with its 4G/5G radios the provide full interoperability, meaning emergency response agencies can communicate with one another on-demand and in real-time. THOR’s taller mast with 4G/5G radios Verizon Source: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

On the truck’s shorter mast sits a 10 GB microwave point-to-point link, which allows one THOR to connect to a second THOR vehicle downrange and widen the network coverage area. THOR’s shorter mast Verizon Source: Verizon

Positioned on top of the truck is a 1.6-meter satellite that can receive a geostationary signal, meaning it can connect to a satellite in a geosynchronous orbit. This type of satellite orbits at the same speed as the Earth, so it appears to constantly hover over the same place in the sky. THOR’s satellite Verizon Source: Space

According to Verizon network engineer Ernie Berthold, as long as he can see the southern sky, which is where the geostationary satellite constantly sits, he can create a network in a place where there is none. engineer Ernie Berthold with THOR Verizon Source: Verizon

Using this type of satellite is useful because the network is fast and reliable and can be established within 20 minutes of arriving at a disaster. THOR vehicle prototype Verizon Source: Verizon

THOR is also equipped with an onboard tethered drone to enable widespread wireless network coverage, similar to AT&T’s Flying COWs. THOR’s tethered drone DVIDS/Sgt. Jorge Rosales Source: Verizon

The drone can also be used to capture real-time video of disaster-stricken areas that can be fed over the network to devices on the ground and the command center below. THOR’s tethered drone Verizon Source: Verizon spokesperson

This can potentially help those in public safety or the military with risk and damage assessment, situational awareness, or search and rescue operations. Military personnel at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar DVIDS/Sgt. Jorge Rosales Source: Verizon spokesperson

Inside the truck is a six-seat cab with crew work stations and a three-seat command center. Crews can monitor the technologies from the workstations while the vehicle is moving. Inside THOR’s cab Verizon Source: Verizon

The command center is where crews can interface with the equipment, deploy the masts, and control the various Frontline technologies, though most of these things can also be done remotely from a tablet, meaning THOR can be operated with minimal crew. Inside THOR’s lab Verizon Source: Verizon

THOR is powered with dual 80G diesel tanks and dual 12K generators, though it only requires one generator to run. If the truck has an extra heavy load, the second generator can be fired up if needed. THOR’s generators Verizon Source: Verizon

THOR has been developed in partnership with the Department of Defense through NavalX SoCal Tech Bridge, which is “focused on leveraging the Southern California convergence of Installations, Industry, and Research to unlock emerging technology through non-traditional partnerships.” Source: SoCal Tech Bridge