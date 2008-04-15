Verizon Taps AOL (TWX) To Sell Web, Mobile Ad Inventory

AOL’s Platform-A ad division will sell ads for Verizon’s (VZ) Web and mobile properties, the companies announced today. Most likely, this is just a press release to remind everyone that Platform A exists: No financial details were released, and we need them to know whether this really is a win or whether AOL just bought the business.



In any event, Platform-A becomes the exclusive ad network for Verizon’s Web ad inventory and “a majority” of its mobile inventory via AOL’s Third Screen Media.

Verizon didn’t include any traffic stats in its release, but in the short term, at least, we think its ad inventory will be growing: As the company builds out its ‘FiOS’ fibre-optic network across the country, more people will presumably be logging into its account/mail portal.

And mobile Web usage is on the rise, which should bring more Verizon Wireless subscribers to the company’s mobile portal. One factor that could work against them: Smartphones are becoming a bigger part of the overall mobile market, and their QWERTY keyboards and more powerful Web browsers make it a lot easier to avoid ever logging into Verizon’s mobile portal.

Meanwhile. Verizon is tangled in court with another end of Time Warner’s (TWX) vast empire: The telco has sued Time Warner Cable (TWC) for false advertising, alleging that its TV ads misrepresent Verizon’s FiOS service. “Time Warner’s ad claims that FiOS requires a satellite dish for TV service, and that it isn’t able to bundle together high-speed Internet, video and phone calls,” Dow Jones Newswires reported last week.

Verizon is seeking damages, a ban on the ad, and it wants Time Warner to run follow-up ads correcting the “errors.” We can’t wait to see those.

See Also:

Apple’s iPhone, Smartphones To Kill The Mobile ‘Deck’

Smartphone Sales To Triple, Good News For Apple, RIM, Carriers

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.