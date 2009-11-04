Verizon Taking Over Times Square For Droid Launch

The Motorola Droid, powered by Google’s Android operating system, launches this Friday at Verizon Wireless. To promote the launch, Verizon is buying ad space on giant digital billboards in New York’s Times Square, turning the displays into Google search-results screens.

How will it work? Verizon explains:

The digital billboards will instruct passersby to call a toll-free number (1-888-376-4336) to search locations in the Times Square area. Participants can search for practically anything (e.g. their favourite cuisines, plays, movies, stores), and the search results will be displayed on the digital billboards using Google Maps. This activity takes place from Nov. 6 through Nov. 20, daily from 12:30 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. to 8:10 p.m. and from 6:00 a.m. on Nov. 27 through 2:00 a.m. on Nov. 28. Beginning Nov. 6, Internet fans worldwide can also view the experience in real-time by visiting www.droiddoes.com/timessquare.

