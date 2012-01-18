Verizon Is Taking The First Steps Toward Launching Its Netflix-Killer

Photo: DeadZones.com

Up until now, Netflix’s only real competitors in the content-streaming field have been Hulu and Amazon.rumours of a Verizon entry into the streaming business have been popping up, though, and it looks like Verizon’s taking preliminary steps toward making this a reality.



The telecommunications giant has purchased a few domain names related to streaming, Fusible reports: VerizonInstantMovies.com, VerizonInstantMusic.com, VerizonInstantTV.com and VerizonInstantVideo.com.

Now they just need streaming technology, a subscription plan and content.

