You Can Pre-Order The Samsung Galaxy S4 On Verizon Right Now

Verizon is now accepting pre-orders for Samsung’s newest flagship phone, the Galaxy S4.



The phone starts at $199.99 with a two-year contract and Verizon says it’ll ship by May 30. However, Verizon has now announced a specific launch date for the Galaxy S4 yet.

Samsung released a statement yesterday saying the Galaxy S4 would be delayed due to “overwhelming demand.” Sprint and T-Mobile were both forced to push their Galaxy S4 launches back, citing supply problems.

