Verizon Starts Distributing Google Apps To Its Small-Biz Broadband Customers

Photo: Associated Press

Verizon will start distributing Google Apps to its small-business broadband customers through a new program called Google Apps for Verizon.Assuming Verizon is actually serious about this, this sounds like a good way for Google to gobble up more of the small business market, which may have previously gotten their email, calendaring, etc. services from a Microsoft Exchange provider, or directly through Verizon. (In this case, it could also be a way for Verizon to move some activity off its email servers and onto Google’s.)



The new service includes a domain name and three free user accounts for businesses that subscribe to Verizon broadband and either TV or voice service (or all three). Additional users cost $4 per user per month, which is roughly the same as the $50 per user per year that Google charges directly.

If this gets any traction, Google should try to get deals like this with every broadband provider.

