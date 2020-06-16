People are reporting T-Mobile and other phone carriers are experiencing outages in the US

Associated Press

T-Mobile customers throughout the US are experiencing outages on Monday afternoon.

Service-tracker Down Detector reported over 93,000 reports of T-Mobile outages as of about 3:09 p.m. Eastern Time. Phone users also reported issues with their cell service on social media.

T-Mobile said its engineers “are working to resolve a voice and data issue” affecting customers throughout the US.

While issues were reported with other carriers, including AT&T and Verizon, both carriers said their service was operating normally.

Calls to a carrier experiencing outages may get an error message, resulting in reports of issues with non-affected carriers, a Verizon spokesperson said.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

T-Mobile and other wireless carriers throughout the US are experiencing issues on Monday afternoon.

“Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country,” Neville Ray, president of technology for T-Mobile, said in a tweet. “We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly.”

Service-tracker Down Detector reported T-Mobile outages in New York, Florida, Texas, Georgia, California, and the Washington, DC, area. As of about 3:09 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, Down Detector had seen over 93,000 reports of T-Mobile outages, and varying reports from the other carriers. Phone owners in the US also reported issues on social media Monday afternoon with their cell service, particularly T-Mobile.

While both Down Detector and customers on social media reported that AT&T and Verizon service was down, an AT&T spokesperson told Business Insider its “network is operating normally.” A Verizon spokesperson also told Business Insider the carrier is “operating at normal service levels” and noted that given that “another national carrier” is having issues, calls to and from that carrier may get an error message, resulting in reports of issues.

Down Detector T-Mobile outages on Monday afternoon.

Down Detector also reported that US Cellular and Sprint were having issues, but neither company immediately returned a request for comment.

This story is developing …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.