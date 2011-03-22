Verizon: No, We're Not Going To Buy Sprint

Verizon CEO Ivan Seidenberg

Verizon Wireless CEO Daniel Mead says Verizon isn’t going to buy Sprint, despite speculation to the contrary after AT&T announced it will acquire T-Mobile for $39 billion.”We don’t need them,” he said. Sorry bankers!



He said Verizon Wireless’s goal is to be the most profitable operator, not the biggest, which makes some sense.

He also said (surprise) that Verizon will fight the T-Mobile deal in Washington. So maybe that’s the reason why he doesn’t want to buy Sprint: he thinks he won’t have to.

Another likely reason: Verizon getting the iPhone was a big impetus behind the deal. So maybe he’s just looking forward to watching his biggest competitor focus for several years on first getting the deal through antitrust for a year and then integrating the two companes, instead of focusing on the business.

