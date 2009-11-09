Verizon Spending $100 Million On Its Droid Ad Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO (AdAge.com) — Verizon’s droid is pitching itself as the anti-iPhone, and nowhere is that more evident than in the look and feel of its campaign — a blanket push you won’t be able to escape.



The integrated campaign, the largest in Verizon history, will receive an estimated $100 million in support, most of it spent before the end of the year. Within it, the new phone is touted as the robotic do-it-all antidote to the Apple handset’s shortcomings.

The TV spots set to hit airwaves Monday night are about as far from the iPhone’s cheery spots as possible. Visually somber and testosterone-packed, they could be mistaken for ads for “The Terminator.” But, like the iPhone spots, they also demonstrate what the device can deliver, such as voice-activated turn-by-turn directions, fast web-browsing and video viewing. The tagline: “In a world of doesn’t, Droid does.”

But as the Droid has been held up as a potential iPhone killer, the question is whether all of Verizon’s tough talk targeted to male technophiles will take the handset out of mainstream running.

“The sci-fi positioning is kind of a gamble,” said Peter Dixon, creative director at marketing and branding consultancy Prophet. “How broadly appealing is this futuristic positioning? It could be super successful with young males, but there’s a whole world of users that won’t find this engaging.”

Tapping into frustration

Although Verizon dropped its earlier direct attacks on the iPhone, the new campaign pokes fun at that Apple culture. One spot talks about how Droid “swaps semi-functional, giggling-brat-vanity for a bare knuckle bucket of does.” And whereas the iPhone’s pitch features light-hearted music and the friendly “there’s an app for that” refrain, the Droid touts that it can surf the internet at a “wave-shredding web speed.”

“There are many iPhone-bashing undertones that may be polarising [but] it could be brilliant because many people are getting frustrated with iPhones that are pretty and cool but clearly not functional,” said Eric Zeitoun, president of branding firm Dragon Rouge.

The well-reviewed Droid is the first handset to run the latest Google-backed Android software and a three-way effort between Verizon, Motorola and Google. Although there was early buzz prior to the handset’s going on sale last Friday, Droid frenzy was largely absent from Verizon stores. That’s despite a splashy stint in Times Square where people could search on the big screens via voice activation. It also spent a day enjoying the web’s most valuable real estate: a plug on Google’s homepage.

The integrated campaign encompasses TV, out-of-home, digital, in-store displays and merchandising. New online interactive work breaking today includes a takeover on Verizon’s homepage and a dedicated microsite, Droiddoes.com.

The target market is the tech-savvy, early adopter young male in his 20s or 30s who cares more about functionality and productivity, and tends to eschew certain lifestyle brands that attract herds of followers.

Not a killer

“It skews heavily male, and I don’t gauge it as an iPhone killer,” said Bill Ho, an analyst at Current Analysis. “It’s a good iPhone defender; Verizon needs it to stop the bleeding, but I don’t see it pulling people from other carriers.”

Indeed, Verizon is in need of a popular, marquee smartphone to ease the tide of customers flowing to AT&T, which has the iPhone exclusive. AT&T has outpaced Verizon in the number of net new customers in recent quarters, with lower attrition rates to boot.

For Motorola, whose last hit was the clamshell Razr, the Droid signals the beginning of a possible comeback. And the timing’s right: the poor economic climate notwithstanding, shipments of smartphones to retailers this year could grow up to 11% from a year ago even as the handset market slows overall, according to research firm iSuppli.

For McGarry Bowen, the agency behind the campaign, the project reunites the Dentsu-owned agency with its founding client. After taking the project’s reins from Verizon’s agency of record McCann Erickson in September, McGarry scrambled to put the campaign together in less than four weeks, according to a person close to the situation. McGarry declined to comment on the campaign.

McGarry has also been on a winning streak lately, nabbing ad duties on two high-profile Pfizer brands, Viagra and Chantix, and beefing up its Chicago office with several pieces of Kraft Foods’ ad account, including Crystal Light and Philadelphia Cream Cheese.

