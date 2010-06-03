Verizon: Sorry, "No Plans To Carry The iPhone In The Immediate Future"

More bad news for Apple fans hoping for better phone service: Verizon Wireless spokesman John Johnson said the company has “no plans to carry the iPhone in the immediate future” in an interview with Beet.TV.



In itself, that doesn’t say much. Both ‘plans’ and ‘the immediate future’ are vague enough to keep hope alive. But in the context of the interview, this doesn’t look good for AT&T’s many discontents.

John immediately pivots off the question about the iPhone to sing Android’s praises. Verizon now carries five phones running Google’s mobile OS, and has plans to carry more soon. John was especially enthusiastic about the HTC Incredible, which he says is “outperforming just about everything else out there.”

Neither Apple nor Verizon seems willing to say anything definitive, so rumours pointing the other way will surely come along, but this is definitely bleak. Check out the video:



(via Techmeme)

