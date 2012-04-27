LEAKED: All The Smartphones Verizon Will Sell This Year

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Jonathan Geller of BGR reports that he got his hands on Verizon’s smartphone roadmap through the end of 2012.There aren’t too many surprises in there, but here’s a quick rundown of the big flagship devices Verizon will launch this year:



Samsung Galaxy S III (Summer)

Updates to Motorola Droid Razr phones, with high definition screens (TBD)

A 5-inch HTC phone/tablet hybrid with stylus, similar to the Samsung’s Galaxy Note (Fall)

The next iPhone (Fall)

BGR has more specs and details on the devices >

