Verizon Slices BlackBerry Storm To $50 To Clear Out Stock

Verizon Wireless took a machete to its BlackBerry pricing again over the weekend.



The BlackBerry Storm — RIM’s iPhone look-alike with the awkward click screen — is now $50. So are older Curve and Curve-like models. And the newish Tour is now $149, down from $199.

Why? Mostly to clear out stock before Verizon rolls out its new smartphone lineup this fall.

The Storm 2, for instance, is scheduled to launch in October sometime, according to an alleged leaked document obtained by mobile blog Boy Genius Report. And something called the Curve 2 is heading to Verizon in late November, according to the site.

