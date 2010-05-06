Verizon Slashed Price On Microsoft Kin Phones By One-Third Right Before Launch

Photo: Microsoft

Verizon slashed prices on Microsoft’s new Kin phones by one third just before they were announced, suggesting the phones wouldn’t be able to support higher pricing, even at launch.Specifically, Verizon cut the price on the Kin One (square thing) to $50 from $80 and the Kin Two (brick thing) to $100 from $150, according to Phone Scoop‘s Eric Zeman, via Twitter.



That’s the right move, given that the phones don’t match up to smartphones feature-wise, and should not be priced the same as smartphones.

But here’s a common complaint among early reviewers: Verizon did NOT do anything creative or aggressive with the devices’ monthly service pricing, which could have given them a boost.

Verizon wants a minimum $70 per month for voice and data service on the Kin phones, which is the same price it charges for much more sophisticated phones, such as the HTC Droid Incredible or Motorola Droid.

Given that you can’t do nearly as much on a Kin phone as you can on a Droid, that seems excessive. It’s not like Microsoft’s phones do anything different or better than any Android phone. They don’t even run apps.

And it’s probably much more than many families will want to spend on messaging phones for their kids.

So if Verizon really wants to move these phones, it could definitely explore some more aggressive data pricing for them.

