As if you needed any more hints that Verizon will unveil a CDMA iPhone tomorrow: On Jan. 8, Verizon’s official Twitter account sent a tweet from Twitter’s iPhone app.



Sure, it could have been Verizon employee’s AT&T iPhone, but that seems mighty unlikely. (Via Rich DeMuro.)

