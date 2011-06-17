What Is This Secret Honeycomb Tablet Verizon Just Showed Off?

Verizon posted an ad to YouTube (which has since been set to private) that showed a never-before-seen tablet running Honeycomb.



Droid Life was able to snag this screen grab before the video was removed, but we can only see the rear. It’s definitely not a Xoom, Galaxy Tab, or any other tablet we know of on Verizon. Droid Life says the video was definitely running Honeycomb though.

Any ideas?

Photo: Droid Life

[Via Droid Life]

