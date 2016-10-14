Verizon might be trying to back out of the Yahoo deal

Steve Kovach

Verizon’s lawyers say the data breach that affected about 500 million Yahoo users could have “material” impact on Verizon’s purchase of Yahoo, according to Reuters.

“I think we have a reasonable basis to believe right now that the impact is material and we’re looking to Yahoo to demonstrate to us the full impact,” Verizon’s lawyer Craig Silliman said in a statement to reporters. “If they believe that it’s not then they will need to show us that.”

This story is developing. Refresh for the latest.

