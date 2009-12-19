Verizon Says It's Investing In Its Network, So It Won't Be Screwed By The iPhone

Verizon (VZ) says it’s investing billions in its network so it won’t be swamped by a data overload, should it land the iPhone next year.



Speaking with Spencer Ante of BusinessWeek, Verizon Wireless Chief Technology Officer Anthony Melone says, “We have put things in place already…We are prepared to support that traffic.”

Awesome! When will the iPhone be on Verizon? Melone won’t say.

The whole article is just salt in the wound of AT&T, who’s choppy service in New York and San Francisco has turned it into a punching bag for frustrated iPhone owners.

