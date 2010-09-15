Samsung Android Tablet Will Fail If Verizon Forces People To Sign Up For Contracts

Photo: Engadget

Verizon is going to announce that it’s selling the Android-based Samsung Galaxy Tab on Thursday, Engadget reports.We don’t know when it’s going to be available for purchase, but it looks like this is going to be the first credible rival to the iPad.



It also looks like it’s going to be DOA if Verizon is selling it.

If you are in the market for a tablet, do you want to pay a monthly bill on your tablet, or just one up front cost?

It all depends on price, right? We don’t know how much it’s going to cost, but it better come out to less than $500, otherwise it’s more expensive than the iPad.

We’ve seen prices tossed around for the Galaxy that range from $200 to $1,000. Even at $200 initially, it’s not a better deal than the iPad.

Verizon data contracts cost ~$30 per month. Typical contracts are for two years. You’re looking at $560 for a tablet that’s inferior to the iPad.

How do we know it’s inferior? Because even Google says Android isn’t ready for tablets, which is why it won’t put a Google Android Market for apps on the Samsung tablet.

