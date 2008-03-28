Verizon's Stealthy Home Makeover Show: Each Episode Comes With FiOS TV!

It looks like any home-makeover show from HGTV or TLC. It’s even got a boisterous carpenter dude, just like Ty Pennington on ABC’s “Extreme Home Makeover.” But “My Home 2.0“–airing on a cable system near you — is a semi-stealthy ad for Verizon’s FiOS TV service.

The show chronicles a series of tech-focused home makeovers, the centre of which is broadband/TV service from Verizon’s FiOS. The target audience here are suburban mums–the ones most likely to be making the checkbook decisions when it comes to home utilities. The producer of the show, Michael Monello (claim to fame: co-produced The Blair Witch Project) talked about it earlier today at the PSFK Conference in New York.

Verizon (VZ) is buying local infomercial air time from TV stations in markets where they’ve just rolled out FiOS. The episodes are actually shot in the neighborhoods that Verizon is targeting, and the producers try to create a block party atmosphere during the shoot. The one we’ve seen does, in fact, have a block party.

Monello has produced five shows so far, and Verizon commissioned three more. The cost? “We’re producing content that costs less than the average 30-second spot,” he says. Is Verizon getting its money’s worth? Let us know in comments.



