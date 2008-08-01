Verizon's New Growth Business: Travel Advice

Verizon Wireless has figured out a new use for their “test men,” (and women) who drive around the country checking up on the telco’s wireless network. It’s turning them into tour guides.



In a press release today, Verizon’s (VZ) test men — those are the people the “can you hear me now?” guy is supposed to be portraying in those endless ads — shared some of their favourite U.S. destinations:

Midwest Area Test Man Gerald Wildermuth recommends the Superman statue in Metropolis as a unique place to visit. He says, “Yes, there really is a Metropolis – it’s in Illinois, and there’s a Superman Museum.”

Northeast Area Test Man Cedric Rogers recommends the Blue Ridge Mountains along the West Virginia border as a remote location where customers can enjoy the scenery and also enjoy network coverage. He says about the mountain area, “The outline and scenery of the Blue Ridge Mountains are spectacular.”

South Area Test Man Ken Lee recommends Lake Texoma on the Oklahoma/Texas border, a place where Verizon Wireless’ network continues to grow and expand. Lee says, “The Oklahoma/Texas border is so beautiful.”

West Area Test Man Raymond Enriquez says, “The most unique place I’ve been is probably the four corners area of Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah.”

Fascinating! Had no idea about the Oklahoma/Texas border.

Meanwhile, we’ll point you to one of the pieces of journalism we’re most proud of: Our own travel guide, specifically for places that don’t have any mobile phone coverage at all. Or at least they didn’t in April, 2007, when we published it.

