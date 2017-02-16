REPORT: Verizon is close to a revised deal that cuts Yahoo's price by about $250 million

Verizon has tentatively reached a revised deal with Yahoo that could be released in the coming days, according to Bloomberg.

The deal cuts Yahoo’s price by about $US250 million, according to the report. CNBC’s David Faber reported that the deal, which was first announced last July, may be completed by April.

Verizon was said to have reconsidered the $US4.8 billion deal in December after Yahoo announced that 1 billion account credentials had been stolen as far back as 2013. Both companies will reportedly share legal responsibility for the hack.

Yahoo shares gained nearly 2% in trading after the news crossed.

More to come …

