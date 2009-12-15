Verizon Refunds Teenager's $22,000 Cell Phone Bill

A California teenager racked up a $22,000 cell phone bill from Verizon when he downloaded 1.4 milion kiliobytes of data, the AP reports, by way of Consumerist.



Ted Estarija gave his son a phone last month and added him to his plan. Estarija did not have a data plan for his son. His son started downloading things to his phone Verizon charged him per megabyte.

While 1.4 million kilobytes sounds impressive, it really isn’t much. It’s a rough equivilent of 200 songs downloaded and 1 hour of video played.

Verizon decided to refund the bill after the press picked up on the news.

