Verizon-Ready iPhone Said To Ship This Year

A Verizon compatible version of the iPhone is going to ship from factories in China to Apple in the fourth quarter of this year, according to a report by DigiTimes.



DigiTimes says Pegatron manufacturing is making CDMA iPhones. (CDMA is the network Verizon and Sprint uses.)

DigiTimes’ timeline sounds entirely plausible. Earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal reported Pegatron would be manufacturing a CDMA iPhone starting in September.

We’re not sure if it means Verizon will sell the iPhone by the end of the year, but we would be stunned if there’s no iPhone on Verizon by end of the first quarter in 2011.

So, if you’re sick of AT&T botching all things Apple, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

