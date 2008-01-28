Verizon Q4 Earnings Preview: Mobile Data Growth On The Uptick? (VZ)

Monday morning, Verizon Communications (VZ) reports fourth quarter earnings before the bell. We’ll be live blogging their conference call, beginning at 8:30 a.m.; check back for a link to our live coverage.

Wall Street analysts expect the telco to post earnings of 62 cents per share on $23.96 billion of revenue — roughly 6% top-line growth. Leading growth: The company’s wireless business, Verizon Wireless, a joint venture with Vodafone (VOD). Leading wireless growth: Selling data services like messaging bundles, mobile Internet access, mobile TV, and downloads like ringtones and games.

In last year’s third quarter call, Verizon (VZ) execs said data revenues grew 63% year-over-year, and accounted for almost 20% of the carrier’s overall service revenue. We’ll be looking closely at Verizon’s Q4 wireless data growth — will it tick up or down?

Verizon’s data sales are growing faster than its U.S. peers: Nielsen Mobile says data revenue across all U.S. wireless carriers grew 56% in Q3, from $3.47 billion in 2006 to $5.4 billion in 2007. Fastest growing categories: Mobile video, which accounted for $241 million in 3Q07, up 153%, and multimedia messaging, which grew 122% to a $936 million third quarter.

Aside from wireless data growth, we’ll also be looking to see how well Verizon’s FiOS TV service is selling, how much broadband Internet sales growth is slowing, and whether or not the No. 2 telco has felt any significant pressure from the slowing economy.

