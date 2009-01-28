Verizon Q4 In Line, FiOS Accelerates, Wireless Slows (VZ)

Verizon’s (VZ) Q4 earnings report looks pretty clean: The company reported $24.6 billion in sales, slightly below consensus, but met EPS expectations at $0.61.



Other stats look pretty good, including accelerating sales of its fibre optic-based FiOS Internet and TV service. Wireless growth decelerated. But Verizon’s acquisition of Alltel, which closed this month, gives it more than 80 million wireless subscribers — the most of any U.S. carrier.

Verizon attracted 303,000 net new FiOS TV subscribers, faster growth than Q4 last year, when Verizon signed up 282,000 subs. It now has 1.9 million FiOS TV subs, or 20.8% penetration, up from 16% penetration a year ago.

Verizon added 282,000 FiOS Internet subs, up from 244,000 a year ago. That’s 2.5 million subs, or 24.9% penetration — up from 20.7% a year ago.

DSL subs declined (as expected) a net decrease of 68,000 subs.

Verizon added 1.4 million wireless subs not related to acquisitions, and 1.2 million net wireless subs overall. Either way, that’s a sharp decline from 2.0 million net wireless sub additions in Q4 2007.

Verizon mentions the RIM (RIMM) BlackBerry Storm in its release but doesn’t include any sales stats.

Verizon Wireless subs spent $13.86 per month on wireless data service, up from $10.84 in Q4 2007. This includes text messaging, Internet service, etc. Data made up 27% of subscribers’ monthly bills.

See Also:

500,000 BlackBerry Storms Sold In First Month? Not Bad

Survey: Verizon Wireless Is Q4’s Big Winner, Sprint The Big Loser

Verizon Wireless To Overtake AT&T As Biggest Carrier

Why BlackBerry Storm Is “Hot”: Verizon Subs Have No Choice

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.