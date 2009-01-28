Verizon Q4 In Line, FiOS Accelerates, Wireless Slows (VZ)

Verizon’s (VZ) Q4 earnings report looks pretty clean: The company reported $24.6 billion in sales, slightly below consensus, but met EPS expectations at $0.61.
Other stats look pretty good, including accelerating sales of its fibre optic-based FiOS Internet and TV service. Wireless growth decelerated. But Verizon’s acquisition of Alltel, which closed this month, gives it more than 80 million wireless subscribers — the most of any U.S. carrier.
- Verizon attracted 303,000 net new FiOS TV subscribers, faster growth than Q4 last year, when Verizon signed up 282,000 subs. It now has 1.9 million FiOS TV subs, or 20.8% penetration, up from 16% penetration a year ago.
- Verizon added 282,000 FiOS Internet subs, up from 244,000 a year ago. That’s 2.5 million subs, or 24.9% penetration — up from 20.7% a year ago.
- DSL subs declined (as expected) a net decrease of 68,000 subs.
- Verizon added 1.4 million wireless subs not related to acquisitions, and 1.2 million net wireless subs overall. Either way, that’s a sharp decline from 2.0 million net wireless sub additions in Q4 2007.
- Verizon mentions the RIM (RIMM) BlackBerry Storm in its release but doesn’t include any sales stats.
- Verizon Wireless subs spent $13.86 per month on wireless data service, up from $10.84 in Q4 2007. This includes text messaging, Internet service, etc. Data made up 27% of subscribers’ monthly bills.
