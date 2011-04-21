Verizon Activates 2.2 Million iPhones In 6 Weeks, 260,000 HTC Thunderbolts In 2 Weeks

Verizon just announced earnings, and in it revealed iPhone activations, as well as HTC Thunderbolt activations.



Over the seven weeks the iPhone was available on Verizon’s network it activated 2.2 million.

Over the two weeks the HTC Thunderbolt was available it activated 260,000.

This is interesting for a few reasons.

First off, it shows the Verizon iPhone is selling at a much faster rate than the AT&T iPhone, presumably due to pent up demand. (AT&T iPhone sales are ~40,000 per day versus Verizon iPhone sales of ~52,380 per day.)

The second interesting thing to note is the iPhone is outselling the Thunderbolt 2 to 1 on average. There have been reports the Thunderbolt started to outsell the iPhone at the end of March. That could still be true, since we have no idea what happened to iPhone sales at the end of March. We’ll get a better idea next quarter.

Apple’s shipped 18.65 million iPhones in Q1 overall, which means the U.S. represents just ~31% of its overall sales.

Photo: Verizon

