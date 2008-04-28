Verizon Q1: In Line, Wireless Still Slowing

From Silicon Alley Insider:



A decent Q1 from Verizon (VZ), which seems to have made it through the first three months of the year without getting bruised by a slowdown: Revenues, EPS are in-line with Street exepectations

Rev: $23.8 billion, just line $23.86 consensus, up 5.5% from $22.58 last year.

Operating income: $4.3 billion, up 14%

EPS: 61 cents (non-GAAP), in line with 61-62 consensus. 54 cents last year.

Some cause for concern with Verizon Wireless numbers, which continue to show deceleration. The company added 1.5 million net new customers, down from 2 million the previous quarters. More worrisome: Data revenue, which is supposed to fuel the industry’s growth, continues to slow. There were up 48.9% in Q1, down from 63% in Q4 2007.

