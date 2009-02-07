Verizon Pushing BlackBerry With Buy One, Get One Free Sale (RIMM, VZ)

Verizon’s mid-winter recession-buster: A buy one, get one free sale on several BlackBerry phones, including the touchscreen Storm. What does it mean for RIM?
- It could boost RIM’s subscriber numbers for Q4, which ends this month. Remember that RIM makes a good amount of its revenue from service subscriptions — not just device sales. And investors look at subscriber growth as one of RIM’s most important metrics.
- It could hurt RIM’s margins, depending on how much of the promotion it’s paying for.
But now’s probably not a bad time for RIM (RIMM) and Verizon (VZ) to push the BlackBerry — next quarter, the smartphone market could be significantly different, including Palm’s (PALM) new Pre phone and whatever iPhone updates Apple (AAPL) has up its sleeve.
