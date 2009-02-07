Verizon Pushing BlackBerry With Buy One, Get One Free Sale (RIMM, VZ)

Verizon’s mid-winter recession-buster: A buy one, get one free sale on several BlackBerry phones, including the touchscreen Storm. What does it mean for RIM?



It could boost RIM’s subscriber numbers for Q4, which ends this month. Remember that RIM makes a good amount of its revenue from service subscriptions — not just device sales. And investors look at subscriber growth as one of RIM’s most important metrics.

It could hurt RIM’s margins, depending on how much of the promotion it’s paying for.

But now’s probably not a bad time for RIM (RIMM) and Verizon (VZ) to push the BlackBerry — next quarter, the smartphone market could be significantly different, including Palm’s (PALM) new Pre phone and whatever iPhone updates Apple (AAPL) has up its sleeve.

