Verizon Plans Seminar For 'Open' 4G Network

Remember the big chunk of wireless spectrum that Verizon Wireless spent about $5 billion on last year? The one Google (GOOG) bid up to make sure it was “open” to all devices and software?



Verizon (VZ) is starting to build out its 4G wireless network using those airwaves, and now it’s hosting a Q&A session with developers who want to build gadgets and software for the network. (Remember, it’s not really “open” — you still have to meet their guidelines to get access.)

Here’s the info for the conference on Weds., May 13. You need to RSVP by this Friday, May 8, to participate.

