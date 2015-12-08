AOL is laying off another 100 staff

AOL has laid off around 100 employees as the company’s new owner Verizon seeks to de-duplicate roles, TechCrunch’s Ingrid Lunden first reported. (TechCrunch is owned by AOL.)

The company’s membership division has been worst hit by the latest round, where “two-thirds” of the layoffs have fallen, according to TechCrunch.

That unit looks after products such as AOL Mail, AIM, and its dial-up internet service (of which there are still around two million customers.) It’s also the unit that has the most overlap with the services Verizon offers.

Elsewhere, staffers in centralised roles such as marketing, advertising, and social media who are not attached to specific brands like the Huffington Post have also been affected, according to the report.

Business Insider has contacted AOL for comment. We’ll update this article once we hear back.

AOL’s SVP of brand and communications sent TechCrunch this statement:

The market changes and we at AOL change ahead of the market. As we have continued to do over the last six years, we have re-aligned a handful of key customer functions to put our consumers and customers more squarely at the center. We have done three years of deals in the last six months. We are aligning the organisation for the same level of growth in 2016.

AOL’s last big round of layoffs came in February when it announced it was eliminating at least 150 roles across its advertising sales team and consolidating some of its tech websites.

The company is also set to lose its president Bob Lord next year. Lord told the Wall Street Journal he wants to go on to run another public company or a firm preparing to IPO.

NOW WATCH: This is what Tim Armstrong told us a few months ago about the future of AOL



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.