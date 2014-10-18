Verizon Wireless Service Returns After Brief Outage In Lower Manhattan

Verizon Wireless cellular service went down for a few hours Friday afternoon. The company blamed an equipment failure.

In a statement to Business Insider, a Verizon spokesperson said the service disruption began at 4:15 p.m. local time. Everything is working again now.

Here’s the explanation from a Verizon:

At 4:15 p.m. EST this afternoon, we experienced an equipment failure affecting our 1x and 3G voice and data service in parts of Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn. Our 4G LTE data service was fully operational. Service for our customers was restored this evening.

