Live TV Coming To iPad From Verizon

Photo: Gizmodo

Verizon showed off a new app today which allows FiOS users to watch live television on the iPad. As in, the exact same thing you see on a tv screen, just on your iPad.Life for iPad owners with Verizon FiOs could get pretty awesome in the near future.



But don’t go getting too excited about the application. Verizon isn’t planning on releasing it until early next year. And when it does, users will only be able to watch shows when in their own homes.

Verizon figures if you’re in your own home watching shows it’s the exact same thing as having another television hooked up. It’s just a screen, after all. (It’s still making sure all its content partners agree with this way of thinking. Until it gets the go-ahead, it won’t release the app.)

Once you leave the home, it gets a little bit more tricky from a rights perspective. Verizon will be working on trying get networks on board with letting FiOS users watch TV anywhere on the iPad.

Verizon says it wants to offer the application across devices. So BlackBerry or Android users should get the same access. Beyond being awesome for FiOS subscribers, this obviously has other implications:

This hurts the rumoured Motorola Android tablet. Reports have been surfacing that Motorola is working on an Android tablet with Verizon that would allow users to watch TV. It sounded like a nice selling point, but if it’s already on the iPad, then it’s less of an advantage for Motorola/Google.

It would screw over Hulu. Why pay $10 a month for Hulu’s limited offerings when you can get the full package from Verizon? Not good news ahead of Hulu’s reported IPO plans. Of course, you might not have Verizon or want to pay for a big cable bill. In that case, Hulu is OK.

It forces cable companies to offer similar packages. Cable isn’t the most competitive industry out there, but Verizon is trying its best to win over new customers. Something like this certainly should help since it won’t cost users extra.

It helps and hurts Apple. Apple is rumoured to be working on a revamped Apple TV which would stream TV and movie shows. This potentially makes Apple TV less appealing. It also could make Apple TV MORE appealing. The refreshed Apple TV is reportedly going to run on the same OS as the iPhone and iPad. If true, then this app would work on Apple TV. Ultimately, Apple is not in the business of selling movies and tv shows. It uses that business to sell phones, iPads, and other hardware. This Verizon app makes the iPad more appealing.

This hurts Google TV. Google is already struggling to get content companies on board with its TV plans. It likely doesn’t want to pay for the rights to content. That’s something Verizon and cable companies are OK with. Sure Google TV is a lot cheaper than Verizon’s monthly bill, but who cares if there’s not much to watch on it.

See Also: Hulu, Google TV, And The Brewing TV “Desktop” Storm

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.