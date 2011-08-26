HUGE BLOW TO SAMSUNG: Verizon Won't Sell The Galaxy S II

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Verizon, the nation’s largest wireless provider, will not carry Samsung’s Galaxy S II, WSJ reports.BGR says it has sources backing up the WSJ report. Instead, BGR’s sources say a different Samsung phone will be introduced on Verizon later this year.
The Galaxy S II will be formally introduced at an event in New York on August 29. We’ll be covering it live.
WSJ says the phone will still be available on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint.
This is bad news for Samsung, which won’t have Verizon’s support as it tries to take on the iPhone 5 this fall.
In addition to AT&T and Verizon, Sprint is expected to get the iPhone 5 too.
There are also a few rumours that T-Mobile will have the iPhone 5.
