Verizon, NFL Network To Stream Games To Tiny Audience

The NFL Network will offer live Web streams of eight Thursday and Saturday NFL games to Verizon customers who get both Internet and TV service from the telco. The companies will offer four live camera angles with audio, plus stats, on-demand highlights, and a chat room to talk with other viewers. A neat idea, and we hope the NFL streams all of their games online sooner than later, but few people will have a chance to try this offering. At the end of Q3, Verizon only had 1.5 million TV subscribers (FiOS and satellite) — and they don’t all necessarily subscribe to VZ Internet access. Release

