Verizon Pulls Plug On Social Network, Reminds World It Had A Social Network

Breaking news: Verizon has a social network. You didn’t know about it? Neither did we. That’s probably why they’re shutting it down and moving it to their Facebook page.
The moral? If you’re not a social networking company, don’t try to be a networking company. It’s hard enough for the pros.
