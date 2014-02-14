Verizon Is Lowering Prices For Its Data Plans By $US10-$20 Per Month

Verizon has a new set of data plans called “MORE Everything” and the selling point is more data for less money.

Here’s what Arik Hesseldahl of Recode has to say:

[E]xisting customers will see a $US10 a month drop in the price of plans with allowances of eight gigabytes or less, and a $US20 reduction on the price of plans of 10 GB or more. The plan also adds unlimited international messaging and 25 gigs of free cloud storage per line. The plan kicks in for existing customers today.

Also included in the plans free for the first three months ($5 per month after that): international calling to Mexico and Canada for one cent per minute, the Caribbean and Latin America for five cents a minute.

This is almost surely Verizon’s response to the aggressive moves made by T-Mobile. Last year, T-Mobile cut its prices, got rid of phone subsidies, and introduced a program to allow early device upgrades for its customers.

Here’s how Verizon is representing “MORE Everything” on its site. If you want to learn more, you can do so right here.

